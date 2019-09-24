ALDI Recognized as an Industry Leader in Sustainable Refrigeration

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI announced today it received a 2018 Store Certification Excellence award from the Environmental Protection Agency's GreenChill Partnership for its leadership as the grocery retailer with the most GreenChill store certifications in the past year.

The EPA's GreenChill Partnership helps supermarkets make the shift to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce harmful refrigerant emissions and adopt greener refrigeration technologies and environmental best practices. Since receiving its first GreenChill certification in 2015, ALDI has worked alongside the GreenChill Partnership to reduce refrigerant emissions to decrease its impact on the ozone layer and climate change. ALDI is proud to have GreenChill-certified stores across the country, with 238 certifications and re-certifications through June 2019. The store locations received Platinum ratings, the highest level of achievement.

"Over the last year, ALDI has transitioned to natural refrigerants (CO2) in hundreds of stores as part of our journey toward environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems," said Aaron Sumida, Vice President, ALDI. "This recognition from the GreenChill partnership is an important celebration of our journey as we continue to make strides in reducing our carbon emissions and finding innovative renewable solutions."

ALDI is increasing its eco-friendly elements as part of its capital investment of more than $5 billion in new and remodeled stores. These stores feature environmentally friendly building supplies, such as recycled materials, energy-saving LED lighting and energy efficient refrigerated systems and HVAC units.

For a store to qualify for GreenChill certification, it must meet the Partnership's stringent criteria on the type of refrigerants used in the store, refrigerant emissions and refrigerant charge. With the Store Certification Excellence award, ALDI has demonstrated a commitment to meeting the highest standards of sustainability.

"If every supermarket reduced its leak levels to the GreenChill average, the supermarket industry could reduce emissions by about 30 million metric tons carbon dioxide equivalent every year," said Tom Land, manager of EPA's GreenChill program. "The Store Certification Excellence award not only demonstrates the breadth of corporate responsibility efforts at ALDI, but a commitment to environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems."

EPA's GreenChill Partnership is one of several initiatives that define corporate responsibility at ALDI. In 2018, in addition to GreenChill-related actions with refrigeration systems, solar production at ALDI prevented the release of CO2 emissions equal to those created by an average car driving across the United States 12,427 times, or burning 15.6 million pounds of coal. Through the GreenChill Partnership and continued investments in environmentally friendly operations, ALDI is reducing its ecological footprint and creating a more sustainable business.

For more on Corporate Responsibility efforts at ALDI, visit http://bit.ly/1R4rsqu. To learn more about the GreenChill Partnership, visit www.epa.gov/greenchill.

About ALDI Inc.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 5 is award-winning*. For the eighth year in a row, ALDI was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers.** ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

About EPA's GreenChill Partnership

EPA's GreenChill Partnership works with supermarkets to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their environmental impacts. The partnership helps supermarkets move to environmentally friendlier refrigerants; reduce harmful refrigerant emissions; and adopt greener refrigeration technologies and best practices. About 11,000 GreenChill Partner stores operate in the U.S. Learn more at epa.gov/greenchill.

