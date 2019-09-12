ALDI Shoppers Reveal Most-Loved Products of 2019

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALDI love is real! In a recent shopper survey, more than 40,000 loyal ALDI fans voted for their most-loved ALDI-exclusive products. The results are in, and ALDI is proud to share their shoppers' list of 2019 "Fan Favorites." This year's must-try winners include 23 products from categories across the store, from convenient grab-and-go items and organic produce to wine and cheese.

The Fan Favorites results are more proof that our shoppers love ALDI-exclusive products and are passionate about spreading the word with others. Ranked in order of most votes received, these are the 2019 Fan Favorites*:

Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese Pantry staple: Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth or Low Sodium Chicken Broth Cooking/baking staple: Simply Nature Organic Spices Easy meal: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 16" Pepperoni Deli Pizza Fruit: Strawberries Deli: Never Any! Oven Roasted Turkey or Uncured Black Forest Ham Dip or spread: Simply Nature Organic Hummus Vegetable: Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix Breakfast: L'oven Fresh Everything Bagel Milk alternative: Friendly Farms Almondmilk Sweet treat: Moser Roth Premium Chocolate Condiment or sauce: Specially Selected Gourmet Vinaigrette Dressings Snack: Simply Nature Organic Tortilla Chips Alcohol: Winking Owl Moscato Cheese: Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds Meat: Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Jumbo EZ Peel Raw Shrimp Beverage: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water Bread or baked good: Specially Selected Brioche Buns Grab and go: Park Street Deli Hummus Mini Cups Vegetarian/vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers Baby or toddler: Little Journey Baby Wipes Gluten-free: liveGfree Gluten Free Multiseed Crackers

"Our fans have spoken and we're excited to share their most-loved products," said Scott Patton, Vice President of Corporate Buying at ALDI U.S. "When I think about what makes ALDI so unique, it's three important factors – our incredibly loyal customers, our commitment to high quality products and our unbeatable prices. The ALDI Fan Favorites program brings this trifecta together in a formula we know our customers will be happy to see in their local ALDI store."

Starting this week, shoppers can find the Fan Favorites by looking for the blue heart-shaped logo on store shelves for all 23 winning products.

Listening and reacting to its fans has helped ALDI deliver innovative new products that meet shoppers' ever-changing needs and tastes. Customer input has helped shape nearly every product line at ALDI. Based on shopper feedback, ALDI was the first retailer to offer an exclusive line of private label gluten-free products, and launched more vegan and vegetarian offerings under the popular Earth Grown brand.

In 2018, ALDI expanded its product offering to provide more of the fresh and convenient products customers want and need. Several of these newer products have quickly gained in popularity among ALDI fans, with several being named first-ever Fan Favorite winners, including: Simply Nature Organic Hummus, Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds in Gouda or Swiss & Gruyere, and Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon. The organic product selection at ALDI, which fans have equally embraced, has also significantly grown in recent years. Nearly 25% of the Fan Favorites winners are organic items.

ALDI offers exceptional products at unbeatable prices that fit a variety of lifestyles and food preferences. In fact, 1 in 5 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning**, and many of the Fan Favorites have earned awards, including the Good Housekeeping Seal, from other third-party organizations.

From gluten-free staples to fresh meats, organic produce and convenient on-the-go meals, ALDI is committed to offering foods and prices that fans find rave-worthy. ALDI has been voted as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers for 8 years running.***

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 5 is award-winning.** For the eighth year in a row, ALDI was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers.*** ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*ALDI cannot guarantee the availability of winning products or seasonal items in all stores

**As of 5/3/2019, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products

***According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®

