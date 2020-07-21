ALDI Surpasses 2,000 Stores and Embarks on Next Wave of Coast-to-Coast Expansion

"Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community, which is an honor and responsibility we do not take lightly," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. "As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer the lowest prices, every day, without exception. In fact, as food costs are rising across the country, we're lowering prices on hundreds of items to meet our customers' increased need for savings."

In recent years, ALDI has invested more than $5 billion in a multi-year, nationwide growth initiative to update existing stores and to open hundreds of new locations. The company also increased its fresh food selection by 40% with a focus on new produce, meat and organic options, as well as easy to prepare foods, without compromising its commitment to low prices. ALDI has also expanded its e-commerce offerings and in May announced the accelerated rollout of its Curbside Grocery Pickup service to nearly 600 stores by the end of July. With grocery delivery already available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, shoppers have more access to ALDI than ever before.*

COAST-TO-COAST EXPANSION

ALDI continues to chart aggressive growth and will enter Arizona, its 37th state, later this year with four new stores in the greater Phoenix area.

Halfway across the country, ALDI plans to break ground in 2021 on a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will serve new stores in southern Alabama, and throughout the Florida Panhandle, as well as Louisiana, which will mark the company's presence in 38 states. ALDI currently operates 180 stores in Alabama and Florida, with four regional headquarters and distribution centers in the area.

"We are proud that ALDI has selected Loxley for this monumental investment, bringing a regional headquarters is great for Loxley, Baldwin County and Alabama," said Loxley Mayor Richard Teal.

