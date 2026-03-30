The upgraded website and app deliver a simpler online shopping experience for ALDI customers nationwide

Instacart is now the exclusive fulfillment partner across aldi.us and the ALDI app

SAN FRANCISCO and BATAVIA, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and ALDI U.S., America's fastest-growing grocer, today launched a redesigned ALDI U.S. website, aldi.us, and mobile app. The enhanced experience offers a more seamless, personalized way for customers to shop their favorite ALDI products online, powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro enterprise commerce platform and fulfillment solutions. Instacart first began powering fulfillment for ALDI U.S. in 2019, and is now the retailer's exclusive fulfillment partner across their website and app.

ALDI U.S. Debuts New Nationwide Digital Experience Using Instacart’s Enterprise Technology

"ALDI is known for offering their customers incredible value, and we're proud to partner with them to make sure that value translates seamlessly into their digital experience," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at Instacart. "What makes this partnership special is that it goes beyond ecommerce. By combining Storefront Pro and fulfillment into one integrated platform, we're helping ALDI U.S. scale faster while preserving everything that makes their brand special. We're proud to deepen our partnership and support their continued expansion across the U.S."

"Shoppers define value in more ways than one — often by saving both time and money," said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer at ALDI U.S. "As customers look for more flexibility, our partnership with Instacart enhances the ALDI online experience, giving the 1-in-3 U.S. households that shop our aisles another convenient way to get their groceries when and how they want.*"

Powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro enterprise commerce platform and fulfillment solutions, the ALDI U.S. website and app deliver better personalized product recommendations, enhanced product discovery, and expanded meal planning support through shoppable recipes. Since 2019, Instacart's fulfillment solutions have powered high- quality delivery and curbside pickup for ALDI customers in as fast as an hour on their owned and operated platforms, and customers can continue to count on that same speed and reliability with Instacart as their exclusive fulfillment partner.

ALDI and Instacart first partnered in 2017 to offer same-day delivery to ALDI customers on the Instacart Marketplace in the U.S. Since then, ALDI has deployed several other solutions to connect its online presence and in-store experiences and fulfillment technology across its more than 2,600 stores nationwide.

Instacart Storefront Pro is an enterprise-grade grocery solution that unifies a retailer's website, mobile app, and in‑store digital touchpoints into one platform, combining AI-powered discovery and integrated fulfillment. Paired with Instacart's fulfillment technology, it delivers an end-to-end owned ecommerce solution. Together, they are part of the Instacart Enterprise platform, a suite of integrated software and hardware solutions that connect in‑store and online grocery and help retailers like ALDI maintain full control of their brand and customer experience without managing fragmented ecommerce systems. ALDI joins more than 380 grocery retailers that use Instacart's Storefront technology to power and scale their digital e‑commerce presence.

The new ALDI website and app are available now across the United States. Customers can visit aldi.us or download the ALDI mobile app for iOS and Android.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI Solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

ABOUT ALDI U.S.

ALDI is America's fastest-growing grocer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices, earning ALDI recognition as No. 1 in Every Day Low Price according to the 2026 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to ALDI proprietary data

**According to the dunnhumby® ©2026 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023-2025 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers lists.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart