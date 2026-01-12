ALDI US Doubles Down on Growth in 2026 with Plans to Open 180 New Stores, Announces Plans for Continued Westward Expansion into Colorado

As demand surges during its 50th year in the U.S., ALDI is accelerating growth into new markets while modernizing the shopping experience through a redesigned website

In 2026, the company's 50 th anniversary in the U.S., ALDI will open more than 180 new stores across 31 states

anniversary in the U.S., ALDI will open more than 180 new stores across 31 states ALDI announces its five-year plan to enter Colorado, starting with 50 stores set to open in the first two years in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets

ALDI is continuing its commitment to invest $9 billion in the U.S. through 2028 to scale its operations, sharing plans for new distribution centers in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado

The grocer will be launching a redesigned website and digital experience in early 2026 to make shopping online easier and more personalized for the U.S. customer

BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As ALDI enters its 50th year in the United States, the low-price leader is doubling down on its nationwide expansion, announcing plans to open more than 180 stores by the end of 2026. ALDI is also sharing a deeper outlook into its growth plans over the next five years, including entering Colorado for the first time, continued growth in Southeast and West markets, and plans to open three new distribution centers across the country.

With its increased footprint, by the end of 2026, ALDI will operate a total store count of nearly 2,800, pushing it closer to its goal of 3,200 stores by the end of 2028. The growth plans are the company's answer to sustained demand for its simple, affordable shopping experience, with 17 million new customers visiting stores in 2025.i ALDI is also sharing plans to make shopping online even more seamless for U.S. customers in 2026 with a new digital experience.

"One in three U.S. households shopped at ALDI this past year,ii and in 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," said Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S. "That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love."

The next wave of ALDI growth is powered by its customers. In recent years, millions have turned to ALDI for relief from rising cost of living—but stay for the quality, simplicity, and savings. The loyalty built in the first 50 years in the U.S. has helped transform ALDI into more than just a grocery store and instead into a movement. Customers line up hours before grand openings, fans proudly wear head-to-toe ALDI gear, and loyal shoppers share product recommendations in dedicated Facebook groups, some with more than 3.8 million members.

Bringing ALDI to More U.S. Neighborhoods

ALDI is building on its momentum with expansion in key U.S. markets, including:

Maine: In 2026, ALDI will enter Maine as its 40 th state in the U.S., opening in the city of Portland to bring unbeatable value to Maine shoppers

In 2026, ALDI will enter Maine as its 40 state in the U.S., opening in the city of Portland to bring unbeatable value to Maine shoppers Colorado: ALDI is announcing expansion plans into the state of Colorado within the next five years, with more than 50 stores planned for Denver and Colorado Springs markets supported by an accompanying distribution center

ALDI is announcing expansion plans into the state of Colorado within the next five years, with more than 50 stores planned for Denver and Colorado Springs markets supported by an accompanying distribution center Phoenix: As ALDI continues its westward expansion, the grocer will open 10 new stores in the Phoenix market in 2026, with plans to add a total of 40 new stores in the market by the end of 2030

As ALDI continues its westward expansion, the grocer will open 10 new stores in the Phoenix market in 2026, with plans to add a total of 40 new stores in the market by the end of 2030 Las Vegas: After debuting four incredibly successful stores in 2025, the grocer will continue to deepen its presence in the growing market with plans to double its current store count by 2030

After debuting four incredibly successful stores in 2025, the grocer will continue to deepen its presence in the growing market with plans to double its current store count by 2030 The Southeast: ALDI plans to continue its Southeast expansion in 2026 by converting close to 80 Southeastern Grocers locations to the ALDI format. Since acquiring Southeastern Grocers in 2024, ALDI has converted and opened nearly 90 stores, with plans to convert more than 200 in total by the end of 2027

Increasing Distribution Networks to Support Demand

To keep shelves stocked with the products customers love, ALDI is increasing operational capacity with plans to open three new distribution centers in the next three years:

Baldwin, Florida (projected 2027)

Goodyear, Arizona (projected 2028)

Aurora, Colorado (projected 2029)

These new ALDI distribution centers will bring hundreds of new jobs to each of the regions and positively impact the local economies. ALDI is also expanding its distribution center in Haines City, Fla. to include a new chilled center for perishable foods – allowing ALDI to deliver even more of the fresh meats and produce shoppers want across the Southeast.

By 2028, ALDI will have invested $9 billion over five years to expand its store footprint, strengthen its supply chain, and upgrade its online shopping experience. These investments position ALDI to meet rising demand while staying true to what customers count on most – quality products, an easy way to shop, and the lowest prices of any national groceriii.

"These strategic investments are all about making sure customers can continue to count on us for the quality, affordable groceries and enjoyable shopping experience they love," added McGrath. "As we look ahead to our next 50 years in the U.S., we'll continue to earn shopper loyalty by staying true to what's made ALDI successful: keeping things simple and delivering real value."

Upgrading ALDI.us

Recognizing that customers increasingly expect to complete their weekly grocery shop online, ALDI is redesigning its current website to deliver a seamless online experience that matches the ease of in-store shopping. The mission is to simplify the shopping experience by helping customers effortlessly plan their trips, easily locate the products they need, and save valuable time—whether shopping online or preparing for an in-store visit.

The new website, launching in early 2026, includes tailored product recommendations for easy re-ordering, expanded nutritional information, shoppable recipes, and built-in tools to support shoppers in meal planning for their weekly shop. This upgrade marks an important step in modernizing the ALDI digital experience to better meet evolving customer expectations.

Shopping ALDI for curbside pickup will also be easier. The new website will offer more personalized product recommendations to ensure curbside customers find all their essentials as well as the ability to shop for new and trending products every week. Every curbside order is handpicked by trained ALDI team members who know our stores and products best, so shoppers can expect the same care they'd use for their own families. Through the new site, customers can also choose home delivery to make their weekly shop even more convenient.

Continued and expanded delivery partnerships with Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats will give shoppers even more ways to conveniently fill their carts.

In-store, ALDI is making it easier than ever to instantly spot and shop its trusted exclusive products with its largest packaging refresh to date. Inspired by customer feedback, the update puts the ALDI name on every product so shoppers can feel confident knowing anything bearing the ALDI name is free from certified synthetic colors and rigorously tested and tasted up to five times per year to ensure only the best makes it to shelf.

