Aldine ISD Leverages 6 GHz Wi-Fi to Future-Proof District for Technology-Driven Learning

Improved support for in-classroom technology, AI, and network security across district to accelerate innovative learning, enabled by C1 and Extreme Networks

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions known for elevating connected human experiences, proudly announced a strategic partnership with Aldine Independent School District (ISD), a preeminent educational district in Texas, and Extreme Networks, a leader in AI-driven cloud networking, set to revolutionize Aldine ISD's technological capabilities and establish a new standard for educational technology. The initiative supports seamless connectivity across the district's extensive infrastructure, encompassing a new 10,000-seat stadium and 80 campuses that span 111 square miles.

The partnership integrates Extreme Networks' 6 GHz Wi-Fi solutions with C1's implementation expertise as an Extreme Networks Diamond Elite partner, addressing Aldine ISD's immediate infrastructure needs while laying the groundwork for long-term growth. "The collaboration with C1 and Extreme Networks has empowered us to expand our digital footprint significantly," said Matthew Childs, network operations manager at Aldine ISD. "C1's support in deploying innovative solutions has been crucial in achieving our strategic objectives and enhancing our educational mission."

Central to the initiative is the installation of over 8,000 6 GHz Wi-Fi access points and a significant upgrade in network switches, effectively doubling the internet speeds from 20 to 40 gigabits district-wide. This upgrade ensures robust and high-speed connectivity essential for fostering a modern, interactive learning environment.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aldine ISD and be a partner in their technology vision," said Omar Bhatti, chief customer officer at C1. "Working alongside the district and Extreme Networks, we've developed a comprehensive strategy that not only supports Aldine's current needs but also prepares them for future technological advancements."

The strategic network enhancements extend to Aldine ISD's new stadium, ensuring it becomes a state-of-the-art facility capable of hosting large-scale educational and community events. "The support from Extreme Networks and C1 has been phenomenal," reaffirmed Michelle Okoro, executive director of network infrastructure at Aldine ISD. "Their partnership has allowed us to take significant strides in enhancing connectivity, not just within our classrooms but throughout our larger community as well."

"In-classroom technology is the foundation of all modern education, from online testing and virtual learning resources to 1:1 student devices and live-streaming lectures for hybrid learners. Now that Aldine ISD has upgraded to a 6 GHz Wi-Fi network, they'll have the necessary bandwidth to continue implementing emerging technologies that help personalize student experiences, support interactive and collaborative tools, and help students develop technology-based skills they'll use for the rest of their lives. Extreme is proud to help schools around the world like Aldine ISD modernize their infrastructure and deliver the best possible experiences for students and staff," said John Brams, senior vice president of Americas, Extreme Networks.

This groundbreaking partnership demonstrates Aldine ISD's commitment to providing students and teachers with unparalleled educational resources, helping maintain its status as a leader in education technology.

About Aldine Independent School District

Serving over 60,000 students in the greater Houston area, Aldine ISD is committed to providing equitable and excellent educational opportunities, fostering an environment of innovation and inclusivity across its extensive portfolio.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, transforms the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, teams, and communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 daily to build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. The company holds over 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-driven cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

