Palmdale School District and C1 Strengthen Digital Equity Through Decade-Long Partnership

Empowering Every Student Through Technology, Innovation, and Inclusion

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions that elevate connected human experiences, proudly highlights its enduring partnership with Palmdale School District, a collaboration that has transformed classrooms across Southern California through technology-driven equity and innovation.

With more than 17,000 students and 1,000 educators, Palmdale School District has worked closely with C1 to create a consistent, connected learning experience in every classroom—ensuring that all students, regardless of zip code or background, have equal access to the tools that prepare them for success in a digital world.

Through this partnership, C1 has supported the district's large-scale deployment of classroom technology, including 800 Promethean interactive panels, district-wide one-to-one Chromebooks, Dell devices, and a robust wireless infrastructure. These initiatives have unified the classroom experience and enhanced teacher mobility, accessibility, and engagement across all schools.

"C1 isn't just a vendor—they're an extension of our team," said Jim Smith, Manager of Information Services at Palmdale School District. "They've helped us take big ideas and turn them into real, scalable solutions that make a difference in our classrooms. Together, we've achieved true digital equity—every student now has access to the same opportunities to learn, explore, and grow."

C1's collaboration with Palmdale also extends to designing technology standards that promote consistency and inclusion. Every classroom now features a wireless, mobile setup that empowers teachers to move freely, use interactive content, and support diverse learners. The introduction of two-in-one touch Chromebooks has further bridged the digital divide, allowing even the youngest students to build digital literacy from their first years of school.

"Palmdale School District's vision for equitable access to technology represents the best of what public education can be," said Zeina Ammar, C1 Senior Vice President of Public Education. "Their leadership demonstrates how technology, when implemented with purpose, can transform not just classrooms, but entire communities. We're honored to be their trusted partner in making that vision a reality."

C1's partnership has been instrumental in helping Palmdale address equity gaps while building a sustainable, modern learning infrastructure. Together, they have created classrooms that are adaptable, accessible, and future-ready—providing students across the district with the digital tools and confidence to succeed in an increasingly connected world.

About Palmdale School District:

Palmdale School District serves approximately 17,000 students across 26 schools in Southern California. Committed to innovation and inclusion, the district focuses on the Palmdale PROMISE while providing equitable access to technology and learning resources that empower every student to reach their potential.

About C1:

C1 is a global technology solutions provider that helps organizations modernize communications, enhance security, and optimize infrastructure to create more connected and productive experiences. With a deep bench of engineers and strategic alliances with partners like Cisco, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Genesys and more. C1 delivers lifecycle solutions that help thousands of customers transform in today's AI-powered world. Learn more at onec1.com.

Additional Resources: Case Study

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1