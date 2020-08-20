Aldous \ Walker Attorneys Named Again to The Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous \ Walker has earned a reputation as one of the most successful and respected Civil Trial Law Firms in Texas. Following another year of success, the firm's Dallas-based trial attorneys have once again been named to the prestigious list of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Published each year by one of the legal industry's oldest and most trusted attorney rating services, Best Lawyers profiles attorneys who have excelled in the practice areas, earned considerable victories for clients, and garnered the respect and esteem of colleagues along the way.

Using a selection process based exclusively on peer review, Best Lawyers solicits nominations, meaningful feedback, and votes from previous listees who've seen the work of local lawyers in person. The result is an annual list of highly talented and verifiably proven attorneys who can lay claim to being among less than 5% of practicing attorneys in the nation to be named among Best Lawyers.

Aldous \ Walker Attorneys named to the 2021 Best Lawyers list include:

Charla Aldous : Charla G. Aldous has been named to Best Lawyers in Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs every year since 2003. A Texas Trial Lawyer who has litigated more than 200 jury trials, Aldous has earned a plethora of professional accolades, including selection as a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" on five separate occasions, inclusion among the Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers , and recognition among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Lawyers in America, among many others. In January, Aldous was honored as the recipient of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association's annual Louise B. Raggio Award.

has been named to in Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs every year since 2003. A Texas Trial Lawyer who has litigated more than 200 jury trials, Aldous has earned a plethora of professional accolades, including selection as a "Lawyer of the Year" on five separate occasions, inclusion among the Top 100 Texas , and recognition among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Lawyers in America, among many others. In January, Aldous was honored as the recipient of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association's annual Award. Brent Walker : This year marks the 5 th consecutive inclusion to Best Lawyers for Brent Walker . Recognized for his work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Walker has been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list, and the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100 Trial Lawyers. Along with Partner Charla Aldous, Walker was named to the 2020 Lawdragon Leading Plaintiffs Consumer Lawyers list, and helped lead Aldous \ Walker to its selection as an Elite Trial Lawyers "Law Firm of the Year" in the dram shop category.

This year marks the 5 consecutive inclusion to for . Recognized for his work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Walker has been named to the list, Best Lawyers in list, and the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100 Trial Lawyers. Along with Partner Charla Aldous, Walker was named to the 2020 Lawdragon Leading Plaintiffs Consumer Lawyers list, and helped lead Aldous \ Walker to its selection as an "Law Firm of the Year" in the dram shop category. Caleb Miller : Following his first selection to The Best Lawyers in America last year, Attorney Caleb Miller was named to the 2021 list of Best Lawyers in the area of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. A litigator who has tried cases in Counties across Texas over claims involving car accidents, commercial truck wrecks, and serious injuries and wrongful death, Miller recently earned his second consecutive selection to the Texas Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Aldous \ Walker is a Dallas-based trial practice recognized among U.S. News' Tier 1 "Best Law Firms." Founded by nationally renowned Attorney Charla Aldous, a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for victims and families across Texas, and has secured numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements in complex and high-profile claims. For more information about the firm, visit www.aldouslaw.com.

