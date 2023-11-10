Aldous\Walker Attorney Caleb Miller Honored with Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award

News provided by

Aldous\Walker LLP

10 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

Award honors attorneys for untiring devotion to clients' rights 

DALLAS , Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Caleb Miller has been awarded the Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award by the Texas Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA). 

The award is given to an association member who exhibits the qualities demonstrated by namesake Reich O'Hara Chandler, a former TTLA secretary-treasurer and chair of the association's advocates committee. The award was established in 2006 to honor Mr. Chandler's memory and recognizes members who display a balance of tradition and professionalism. 

The TTLA describes Mr. Miller as a man who believes that the practice of law is a calling that requires a deep commitment to the profession and possesses an equally strong balance that keeps him grounded and drives his success. 

"I think it is hard not to feel inadequate when you start comparing yourself to Reich Chandler," Mr. Miller said upon receiving the award. "He embodied successful balance, a man who was able to prioritize his family, his faith and still be one really talented lawyer, and he didn't sacrifice any of those things."

Mr. Miller's passion for trial law began while clerking in his third year of law school for a plaintiffs attorney representing injured victims. This year, Mr. Miller was named to Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation list and was honored by The Best Lawyers in American for a fifth year. 

Throughout his career, Mr. Miller has tried numerous jury trials while securing substantial compensation for his clients. His practice touches on cases involving car accidents, trucking wrecks, serious injuries and wrongful deaths. 

"Since we brought Caleb on, we have been continuously impressed with his commitment to not only our clients, but also his community," said firm founder Charla Aldous. "He understands well what it means to fight for justice. We cannot be prouder of him."

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:
BeLynn Hollers
800.559.4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP

Also from this source

Aldous\Walker Named to List of Best Law Firms for 2024

Aldous\Walker Named to List of Best Law Firms for 2024

Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce the firm's repeat Tier 1 ranking for the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area in the 2024 edition of the Best ...
Dallas Bar Association Designates Trial Lawyer Charla Aldous a Living Legend

Dallas Bar Association Designates Trial Lawyer Charla Aldous a Living Legend

The Dallas Bar Association has named acclaimed trial lawyer Charla Aldous among its Living Legends, with a recent interview highlighting her major...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.