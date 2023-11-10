Aldous\Walker Attorney Caleb Miller Honored with Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award

Award honors attorneys for untiring devotion to clients' rights

DALLAS , Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Caleb Miller has been awarded the Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award by the Texas Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA).

The award is given to an association member who exhibits the qualities demonstrated by namesake Reich O'Hara Chandler, a former TTLA secretary-treasurer and chair of the association's advocates committee. The award was established in 2006 to honor Mr. Chandler's memory and recognizes members who display a balance of tradition and professionalism.

The TTLA describes Mr. Miller as a man who believes that the practice of law is a calling that requires a deep commitment to the profession and possesses an equally strong balance that keeps him grounded and drives his success.

"I think it is hard not to feel inadequate when you start comparing yourself to Reich Chandler," Mr. Miller said upon receiving the award. "He embodied successful balance, a man who was able to prioritize his family, his faith and still be one really talented lawyer, and he didn't sacrifice any of those things."

Mr. Miller's passion for trial law began while clerking in his third year of law school for a plaintiffs attorney representing injured victims. This year, Mr. Miller was named to Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation list and was honored by The Best Lawyers in American for a fifth year.

Throughout his career, Mr. Miller has tried numerous jury trials while securing substantial compensation for his clients. His practice touches on cases involving car accidents, trucking wrecks, serious injuries and wrongful deaths.

"Since we brought Caleb on, we have been continuously impressed with his commitment to not only our clients, but also his community," said firm founder Charla Aldous. "He understands well what it means to fight for justice. We cannot be prouder of him."

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

BeLynn Hollers

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP