Charla Aldous Named to D Magazine's Hall of Fame for Second Year

Honor recognizes those who represent the community with 'mastery and drive'

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker proudly announces that firm founder Charla Aldous has earned a place in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. Ms. Aldous was also among the inaugural class in 2022.

D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas recognizes attorneys known for providing unparalleled counsel. An attorney must have received a mention in its Best Lawyers list at least 15 times to qualify for the Hall of Fame inclusion.

The publication describes honorees as members of the legal community whose mastery and drive enables them to provide exceptional representation for the people and institutions of Dallas.

"I am honored to have Dallas recognize me in this way again," said Ms. Aldous. "Our community has some of the best attorneys in the nation. I am grateful to have those legal minds nominate me time and time again for awards such as this."

The Hall of Fame tops off Ms. Aldous' incredible year of recognition, which includes her designation as a Living Legend by the Dallas Bar Association. Ms. Aldous was also listed among the state's top three lawyers in the annual Texas Super Lawyers survey, and she was selected by The Best Lawyers in America as plaintiff medical malpractice "Lawyer of the Year" for Dallas-Fort Worth.

This year, Aldous\Walker raked in awards for the firm's personal injury litigation practice. Texas Lawyer cited its $21 million verdict as the state's largest medical malpractice courtroom win for 2022. The firm also received recognition by Best Law Firms, a Best Lawyers in America publication.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

