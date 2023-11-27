Charla Aldous Named to D Magazine's Hall of Fame for Second Year

News provided by

Aldous\Walker LLP

27 Nov, 2023, 13:11 ET

Honor recognizes those who represent the community with 'mastery and drive'

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker proudly announces that firm founder Charla Aldous has earned a place in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. Ms. Aldous was also among the inaugural class in 2022.

D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas recognizes attorneys known for providing unparalleled counsel. An attorney must have received a mention in its Best Lawyers list at least 15 times to qualify for the Hall of Fame inclusion.

The publication describes honorees as members of the legal community whose mastery and drive enables them to provide exceptional representation for the people and institutions of Dallas.

"I am honored to have Dallas recognize me in this way again," said Ms. Aldous. "Our community has some of the best attorneys in the nation. I am grateful to have those legal minds nominate me time and time again for awards such as this."

The Hall of Fame tops off Ms. Aldous' incredible year of recognition, which includes her designation as a Living Legend by the Dallas Bar Association. Ms. Aldous was also listed among the state's top three lawyers in the annual Texas Super Lawyers survey, and she was selected by The Best Lawyers in America as plaintiff medical malpractice "Lawyer of the Year" for Dallas-Fort Worth.

This year, Aldous\Walker raked in awards for the firm's personal injury litigation practice. Texas Lawyer cited its $21 million verdict as the state's largest medical malpractice courtroom win for 2022. The firm also received recognition by Best Law Firms, a Best Lawyers in America publication.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

Media Contact:
BeLynn Hollers
800.559.4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.