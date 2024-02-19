Aldous\Walker Attorney Named to National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40

Eleanor Aldous selected for exclusive trial lawyer group

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker is pleased to announce that attorney Eleanor Aldous has been selected for membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, an invitation-only organization for trial lawyers practicing civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense law.

The National Trial Lawyers describes the Top 40 as including the most qualified attorneys from each state who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence and stature.

"Eleanor's approach to the law is one that honors her commitment to her clients every time," said Aldous\Walker partner Brent Walker. "That mentality has turned her into an incredible asset to not just our clients but also our entire community."

To select the Top 40 Under 40, The National Trial Lawyers measures candidates by objective qualifications, selecting attorneys who have superior trial results and who show leadership as lawyers under the age of 40.

Ms. Aldous' practice focuses on personal injury cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. In one case, she was part of a legal team that garnered a $9.7 million medical malpractice verdict on behalf of a patient who suffered brain damage during surgery.

Ms. Aldous earned her law degree at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and interned at renowned trial practices in Philadelphia and New York. Following her graduation from Penn Law, she worked as an attorney at a personal injury firm in Philadelphia for several years, later joining Aldous\Walker in 2022. Her undergraduate degree is from The George Washington University, where she graduated summa cum laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Her non-legal background includes working as an AmeriCorps member with City Year and as a volunteer for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN).

A native of Dallas, Ms. Aldous is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Dallas Bar Association, among others.

To read more about The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, click here.

