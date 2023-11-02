Aldous\Walker Named to List of Best Law Firms for 2024

Dallas boutique law firm received highest possible ranking in Dallas/Fort Worth

DALLAS , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce the firm's repeat Tier 1 ranking for the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area in the 2024 edition of the Best Law Firms survey, as published by The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm received the ranking for its excellence in plaintiffs' medical malpractice law, personal injury litigation and product liability litigation.

"Anytime someone puts the word 'best' in front of our name, it is just a tremendous honor," said firm founder Charla Aldous. "What is especially nice is that this is an award that comes only after they have spoken to our clients and our colleagues."

Best Law Firms ranks firms through surveys of peers, editorial research and client feedback. To qualify for a ranking, firms must have at least one attorney on the list of Best Lawyers in America. Aldous\Walker has three.

Ms. Aldous and Brent Walker are both repeat Best Lawyers honorees – as is the firm's Caleb Miller – and Ms. Aldous is a Best Lawyers advisory board member. She was also named by the legal guide as "Lawyer of the Year" for plaintiff medical malpractice litigation, an honor awarded to only one attorney of exceptional distinction in each region.

"We are grateful to have continued recognition as a Tier 1 law firm in Dallas/Fort Worth," said Mr. Walker. "We are committed to making a difference in our clients' lives."

The firm's ranking follows another impressive feat, as Texas Lawyer magazine recently listed Aldous\Walker as earning the largest medical malpractice verdict in Texas for 2022.

In addition, in the 2024 Super Lawyers process, out of tens of thousands of lawyers in Texas, Ms. Aldous was named among the top three in Texas, based on the votes of her fellow attorneys. Mr. Walker was named to the list of top 100 attorneys in the state.

To read more about the firm's Best Law Firms ranking, visit: www.bestlawfirms.com

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

