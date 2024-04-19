Aldous\Walker Partners Named to D Magazine's 2024 Best Lawyers in Dallas List

Firm partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker honored

DALLAS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique civil litigation firm Aldous\Walker is pleased to announce that partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have been named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas 2024 list.

The list, which will appear in D Magazine's May edition, cites Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker for their work in personal injury trial law.

"Brent and I take on the causes of our clients; we believe that it is our duty to stand up for the voiceless," said Ms. Aldous. "To know our peers here in our home of Dallas respect us for doing so really means a lot."

Ms. Aldous is a member of the D Magazine Best Lawyers Hall of Fame, an honor conveyed on those named to the magazine's Best Lawyers list at least 15 times. Last year, the Dallas Bar Association named her a Living Legend and noted the work she does in mentoring young female trial lawyers, teaching them storytelling and trial strategies especially tailored for women in a male-dominated field. Most recently, Ms. Aldous was given membership in an acclaimed listing of America's 45 Most Influential Trial Lawyers by The Trial Lawyer magazine and The National Law Journal.

Mr. Walker, who is often called upon by the media to provide legal analysis on local and national matters, was named a 2024 Best Lawyer by the legal publication The Best Lawyers in America. He was also named to the Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 list for 2023.

One of Aldous\Walker's more noteworthy cases involved representing a nurse who contracted Ebola virus disease while treating a patient at a Dallas hospital. The firm has a long history of courtroom success in cases involving medical malpractice and other wrongful death claims.

Aldous\Walker holds a Tier 1 ranking in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area from Best Law Firms, the top level awarded.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

BeLynn Hollers

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP