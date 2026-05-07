ALDX Investor Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misrepresented Clinical Trial Results: SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Clinical Trial Efficacy Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

ALDX shares collapsed 70.7%, falling $2.99 per share to close at just $1.24 on March 17, 2026, after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter rejecting Aldeyra's lead drug candidate. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026.

How Alleged Clinical Trial Misrepresentations Inflated ALDX Shares

The dry eye disease treatment market attracts billions in annual spending, and Aldeyra positioned reproxalap as a first-in-class therapeutic breakthrough. Throughout the Class Period, the lawsuit contends, SEC filings repeatedly told investors that reproxalap had "demonstrated broad-based, rapid-onset activity and consistent safety across a number of Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials." Investors purchased shares based on these representations, which the complaint alleges lacked a reasonable basis.

The FDA's March 2026 Complete Response Letter stated there was "a lack of substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations" and that "the inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings."

Key Clinical Trial Allegations for Shareholders

The results of the reproxalap clinical trials were allegedly inconsistent across studies, according to the lawsuit

inconsistent across studies, according to the lawsuit The inconsistency allegedly rendered any positive findings unreliable and not meaningful

rendered any positive findings unreliable and not meaningful The FDA determined that the totality of evidence from completed clinical trials did not support product effectiveness

Defendants allegedly repeated nearly identical language about reproxalap's "consistent" results in SEC filings spanning from November 2023 through February 2026

repeated nearly identical language about reproxalap's "consistent" results in SEC filings spanning from November 2023 through February 2026 The action claims the Company failed to conduct adequate and well-controlled investigations necessary to demonstrate reproxalap would perform as represented

"This case presents important questions about clinical trial disclosure obligations in the biotechnology sector. When a company repeatedly characterizes its trial results as 'consistent' while the FDA later identifies serious inconsistencies, investors deserve to understand how that gap arose." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 29, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ALDX Lawsuit

Q: What is the ALDX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026. Shares fell approximately 70.7% after the FDA rejected the company's lead drug candidate, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ALDX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ALDX stock or securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ALDX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 70.7%, a decline of $2.99 per share, after Aldeyra disclosed that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter citing inconsistent clinical trial results. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What if I already sold my ALDX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com