Alef Announces Public Securities Offering via Reg CF

Investment released through Wefunder platform

To address growing demand, Alef is conducting a public offering under SEC Reg CF





Any member of the public has the right to invest under SEC Reg CF rules, subject to SEC regulations and limits





Investment available to the public at wefunder.com/alef.aero via SAFE offering

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company designing and developing the flying car, announced today that it has publicly listed its securities on the Wefunder platform under SEC Regulation CF.

Real unedited photo of Alef flying car during a flight test

Alef has received more than 5,000 requests from non-accredited investors seeking to purchase its shares. To address growing public interest, the U.S. government, through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), established Reg CF, which allows companies to offer a limited amount of securities prior to an IPO. While pre-IPO investments have traditionally been restricted to accredited investors, Reg CF enables broader participation by non-accredited investors.

Alef, backed by a $1 billion purchase backlog, over 1,000 flights completed, and investment from such VCs as Draper Associates, Impact VC, Draper B1, Bronco Ventures, Splash VC, is capitalizing on its strong position.

"Allowing members of the public to directly invest in Alef will greatly expand our community, which is critical at this early stage. As Alef experiences rapid growth, a strong network can provide valuable feedback and connections in technology, supply chain, manufacturing, and government relations. We've found that among the prospective non-accredited investors are technology experts, policymakers, and professionals who can contribute to Alef's success. If you own the shares, it's your company now," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

About Alef

Alef, based in San Mateo, CA, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef's flying car is 100% electric, road drivable, and has a vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Alef received 3,500 pre-orders worth $1 billion. More information can be found at https://alef.aero.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Videos and Photos in Press Kit: https://alef.aero/press.html

SOURCE Alef