Alef reports pre-orders of $750M worth of flying cars

Alef Aeronautics receives 2,500 pre-orders for its first in history flying car.

  • Alef reports 2,100 deposits from individuals and 400 vehicle pre-orders in B2B agreements
  • Pre-orders include 1st in history agreement to sell modern aircraft through a car dealership

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that is designing and developing a flying car, announced today that it reached 2,500 pre-orders representing $750,000,000 in revenue upon delivery. This includes 2,100 deposits from individuals, and B2B agreements with businesses for sale of 400 cars, including an agreement with a California car dealership.

These deposits signify a proof of market demand from both individuals and corporations for the new mode of transportation, and gives the company valuable insights into future market demographics and breakdown of the initial customer base for flying cars.

On October 19, 2022 Alef emerged from stealth mode and unveiled the first flying car with functionality and look of a traditional car and vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Pre-orders were opened on the same day on company's website https://alef.aero/preorder.html 

On June 12, 2023 Alef became the first traditional electric car to receive a limited Special Airworthiness Certificate from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Alef's flying car is 100% electric, drivable on public roads and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. The car will carry one or two occupants.

"We're excited to see such strong initial demand for the Alef flying car. We're are thankful for the notes of gratitude and inspiration we received with some of the pre-orders. We still have a road to go before starting deliveries, but where we're going, we don't need roads," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

About Alef: Alef, based in San Mateo, CA, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef was founded in 2015 by Jim Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov in Palo Alto, California. Alef's investors include Draper Associates, Impact VC, Draper B1, Bronco Ventures, Strong VC, Louis Scola, Jim Boettcher, Jim Hurd, Jason Gorrie, Chinney, Knollwood Advisory and others. Alef recently announced the opening of a new fundraising round. More information can be found at https://alef.aero.

