Alef signs mass manufacturing flying car agreement

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that is designing and developing a flying car, announced today an agreement with a joint venture between PUCARA Aero and MYC to manufacture aviation grade certifiable parts for Alef's Model A flying car.

Combined, PUCARA Aero and MYC have manufactured hundreds of different parts for civil and military airplanes, helicopters and drones. The combined services include engine parts, structural assemblies and installation of electrical, hydraulic and avionics systems.

PUCARA Aero proposes to manufacture a subset of aviation grade parts for Alef's flying car. Parts are planned to be of a high grade and suitable for certification with FAA, EASA and other aviation authorities.

"With a growing number of pre-orders and approaching its final design, Alef began to sign agreements to prepare for mass manufacturing for our Model A car. Safety is our number one priority, so we chose PUCARA Aero and MYC for their impeccable safety record, and compliance with major aviation authorities," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

Alef's flying car is 100% electric, drivable on public roads and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Alef receives pre-orders through it's website https://alef.aero

About PUCARA Aero and MYC:

Joint Venture between PUCARA Aero and MYC. PUCARA Aero is the subsidiary in Valencia, Spain of a group with experience manufacturing aviation grade parts for Boeing and Airbus. MYC (Montajes y Cableados Aeronauticos SL) based in Madrid, Spain is experienced in designing, manufacturing and assembling parts and components for Airbus and diverse aeronautical companies in Europe.

About Alef:

Alef, based in San Mateo, CA, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef recently announced the opening of a new fundraising round. More information can be found at https://alef.aero .

