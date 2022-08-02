Aleph and Reddit partner to service advertisers in emerging markets throughout Europe and Central Asia

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Group, Inc, a leading global enabler of digital advertising in emerging countries, today announced a global sales partnership with Reddit to ensure the success of advertising partners throughout Europe and Central Asia as the platform continues to scale internationally.

The partnership will grant advertisers of all sizes and across all industries in select markets in Europe* and Central Asia** access to Reddit's global advertising opportunities, enabling advertisers to reach Reddit users in their local markets and beyond.

Reddit is home to more than 100,000 passionate communities that cannot be found anywhere else online, and is made up of people actively seeking information through the most open and trusted conversations on the internet. These dynamic communities are devoted to a vast array of passions and interests – from gaming to fashion, entertainment to finance – and represent an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers seeking to engage with audiences that influence behavior, drive decisions and shape culture.

"Our partnership with Aleph will open Reddit's door to advertisers in new and strategic regions, helping to meaningfully connect these partners with their target audiences while delivering on our mission to bring community, belonging and empowerment to everyone in the world," said Reddit EVP and President of Advertising and Sales, Harold Klaje. "We are excited to work with Aleph and leverage their impressive international network to reach even more advertisers globally, and set them up for long term success on our platform."

"Aleph's mission to elevate previously underserved markets and support communities who have had limited access to the global digital ecosystem aligns well with the active participation of Reddit users who visit the platform to exchange ideas, gain new insights and grow their knowledge on their favorite topics. With this new partnership, Reddit also shares our commitment to equalizing the digital advertising industry and creating the opportunity for all people and businesses to thrive," says Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph.

* European markets include: Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Moldova, Slovakia, Poland

** Central Asia markets include: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

About Aleph

Aleph is a leading global enabler of digital advertising connecting thousands of advertisers in emerging countries with the world's leading digital platforms. Aleph represents the world's leading platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they don't have a physical presence, enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 30+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms' advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

Find out more: alephholding.com

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. Our mission is to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on content, stories, and discussions about the topics they care about the most. From pets to parenting, there's a community for everybody on Reddit and with over 50 million daily active uniques, it is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. For more information, visit redditinc.com .

