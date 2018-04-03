Aleph Objects taps Made for First OOH Brand Campaign With OUTFRONT Media

As an extension of the "Make Everything" campaign developed by Aleph Objects' advertising agency, Made, LulzBot will take over the station using OUTFRONT media's premier outdoor media assets with advertisements celebrating what's possible to make with a LulzBot 3D printer. Objects featured in the ads - including everything from a fully functional longboard to a printable speaker - are available to download at LulzBot.com/Make.

"The work is meant to reflect how useful the product is; these printers are not for making tchotchkes, they're for making everything from advanced prototypes to common household items," said Dave Schiff, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Made. In today's fragmented media landscape, out-of-home advertising continues to be an effective tool for building brand awareness.

Serviced by over 150 trains each week and with more than a dozen tech companies less than a mile away, the Caltrain Station is the ideal location for the innovative company. "3D printing is bridging the gap between emerging technology and traditional manufacturing. Our professional and educational users are leading the new manufacturing economy, and we are excited to share this message with the broader technology and startup communities in San Francisco," said Harris Kenny, President of Aleph Objects.

The campaign will run for a total of four weeks.

About Aleph Objects

Founded in January 2011 and built on the philosophy of freedom, Aleph Objects, Inc. is a Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware company. Headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, USA, Aleph Objects designs, develops, and manufactures the LulzBot line of 3D printers, parts, and plastics. Find a full press kit here: https://www.lulzbot.com/press/

About Made

Created in 2012, Made is very much an agency built for modern times. We bring best-in-class strategy and execution informed by years of big, international brand experience. We are many people, from many disciplines, united by a passion for making things happen for brands that make things here. Made is an amalgam of like-minded innovators, thinkers and makers built for a single purpose: transforming business. Made works with clients like Under Armour, Clayton Homes, Mozilla, TaxAct, Bright Health and others. For more information, visit https://www.heymade.com/.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Press:

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6479

carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleph-objects-taps-made-for-first-ooh-brand-campaign-with-outfront-media-300623500.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

