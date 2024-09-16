Women’s Wear Daily Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with High Impact Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity for us to be able to promote the work of amazing designers who are incredibly influential in pushing the industry forward," said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fairchild Media Group. "We are thrilled that the OUTFRONT team is committed to using the power of their outdoor media to amplify diverse and important voices who are paving the way for change and excited to showcase the impact of this group in shaping the Hispanic community's creative future."

"We are so honored to spotlight this group of Hispanic designers who are indelibly shaping fashion and making their communities proud along the way," said Eugenia Richman, Editor-in-Chief, WWD. "They represent the richness of our cultures, the power of our talents, and the best of what Hispanic creatives are bringing to the United States and the world."

"This collaboration with WWD during National Hispanic Heritage Month is about more than visibility — it's about celebrating the stories, creativity and leadership of these trailblazers who are driving change in the fashion industry," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTFRONT Media. "We take pride in using our platform to elevate these impactful voices and inspiring future generations by showcasing the beauty and power of diversity."

The 10 selected fashion designers and corresponding story features are as follows:

About WWD

For 100+ years WWD, a property of Fairchild Fashion Media, has been the daily media of record— and THE industry voice of authority—for senior executives in the global women's and men's fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also keeping informed the consumer media that cover the market. Often referred to as "the fashion bible," WWD provides a balance of timely, credible business news and key fashion trends to a dedicated readership of retailers, designers, manufacturers, marketers, financiers, Wall Street analysts, international moguls, media executives, ad agencies, socialites, and trend-makers. As an increasingly complex marketplace heightens the need for information and competitive intelligence, WWD delivers with frequency, integrity, independence, spirited coverage, and a long tradition that demands staffers get the story right and that they also get it first.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Media Contacts:

For WWD

Abby Kalicka

Senior Director of Communications, Penske Media Corporation

[email protected]

Brooke Jaffe

Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Strategy, Penske Media Corporation

[email protected]

For OUTFRONT

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

[email protected]

Courtney Richards

OUTFRONT Media

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.