Alerian Reports March 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions

DALLAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $13.5 billion as of March 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, variable insurance portfolios, and mutual funds.

Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of March 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.







Ticker

Exposure in

Alerian Linked-

Products ($)

Exposure in

Alerian Linked-

Products (Units)

Ticker

Exposure in

Alerian Linked-

Products ($)

Exposure in

Alerian Linked-

Products (Units)

AM

270,117,952

10,433,293

HEP

137,045,963

4,970,837

AMGP

1,157,635

72,397

MMP

1,350,679,069

23,147,885

ANDX

474,688,627

10,593,364

MPLX

1,133,785,201

34,315,533

APU

60,519,645

1,514,127

NBLX

22,015,549

472,133

ARLP

16,561,281

938,316

NGL

146,482,515

13,316,592

BPL

652,324,747

17,446,503

NS

191,752,886

9,404,261

BWP

150,526,269

14,830,174

NSH

168,360

14,577

CEQP

27,946,573

1,091,663

PAA

1,108,338,138

50,310,401

CQP

26,959,015

926,427

PAGP

3,250,752

149,460

CVRR

12,718,996

974,636

PSXP

299,572,626

6,269,833

DCP

377,952,471

10,761,745

RMP

158,225,624

8,741,747

DM

90,001,117

5,863,265

SEP

327,292,822

9,729,275

EEP

246,914,745

25,613,563

SHLX

310,516,406

14,751,373

ENBL

26,681,603

1,944,723

SMLP

12,562,837

894,152

ENLC

889,686

60,729

SPH

29,366,791

1,334,248

ENLK

269,651,644

19,740,237

SUN

30,082,506

1,179,244

EPD

1,392,871,032

56,898,326

TCP

223,568,381

6,444,750

EQGP

261,731

11,340

TEGP

994,804

52,303

EQM

411,666,465

6,973,852

TEP

210,003,171

5,542,443

ETE

5,267,368

370,680

TGP

21,293,139

1,189,561

ETP

1,282,781,083

79,086,380

VLP

17,339,675

489,407

GEL

256,046,087

12,990,669

VNOM

22,476,816

884,566

GLOP

15,522,819

666,215

WES

509,206,248

11,933,589

GMLP

18,423,325

1,076,758

WGP

574,350

17,342

HCLP

18,528,116

1,747,936

WPZ

1,044,194,216

30,328,034


 

About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 31, 2018, over $13 billion was directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

