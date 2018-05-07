Alerian Reports March 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions

DALLAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $13.5 billion as of March 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, variable insurance portfolios, and mutual funds.

Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of March 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.