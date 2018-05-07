Alerian Reports March 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions

DALLAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $13.5 billion as of March 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, variable insurance portfolios, and mutual funds.
Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of March 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.
|
Ticker
|
Exposure in
Alerian Linked-
Products ($)
|
Exposure in
Alerian Linked-
Products (Units)
|
Ticker
|
Exposure in
Alerian Linked-
Products ($)
|
Exposure in
Alerian Linked-
Products (Units)
|
AM
|
270,117,952
|
10,433,293
|
HEP
|
137,045,963
|
4,970,837
|
AMGP
|
1,157,635
|
72,397
|
MMP
|
1,350,679,069
|
23,147,885
|
ANDX
|
474,688,627
|
10,593,364
|
MPLX
|
1,133,785,201
|
34,315,533
|
APU
|
60,519,645
|
1,514,127
|
NBLX
|
22,015,549
|
472,133
|
ARLP
|
16,561,281
|
938,316
|
NGL
|
146,482,515
|
13,316,592
|
BPL
|
652,324,747
|
17,446,503
|
NS
|
191,752,886
|
9,404,261
|
BWP
|
150,526,269
|
14,830,174
|
NSH
|
168,360
|
14,577
|
CEQP
|
27,946,573
|
1,091,663
|
PAA
|
1,108,338,138
|
50,310,401
|
CQP
|
26,959,015
|
926,427
|
PAGP
|
3,250,752
|
149,460
|
CVRR
|
12,718,996
|
974,636
|
PSXP
|
299,572,626
|
6,269,833
|
DCP
|
377,952,471
|
10,761,745
|
RMP
|
158,225,624
|
8,741,747
|
DM
|
90,001,117
|
5,863,265
|
SEP
|
327,292,822
|
9,729,275
|
EEP
|
246,914,745
|
25,613,563
|
SHLX
|
310,516,406
|
14,751,373
|
ENBL
|
26,681,603
|
1,944,723
|
SMLP
|
12,562,837
|
894,152
|
ENLC
|
889,686
|
60,729
|
SPH
|
29,366,791
|
1,334,248
|
ENLK
|
269,651,644
|
19,740,237
|
SUN
|
30,082,506
|
1,179,244
|
EPD
|
1,392,871,032
|
56,898,326
|
TCP
|
223,568,381
|
6,444,750
|
EQGP
|
261,731
|
11,340
|
TEGP
|
994,804
|
52,303
|
EQM
|
411,666,465
|
6,973,852
|
TEP
|
210,003,171
|
5,542,443
|
ETE
|
5,267,368
|
370,680
|
TGP
|
21,293,139
|
1,189,561
|
ETP
|
1,282,781,083
|
79,086,380
|
VLP
|
17,339,675
|
489,407
|
GEL
|
256,046,087
|
12,990,669
|
VNOM
|
22,476,816
|
884,566
|
GLOP
|
15,522,819
|
666,215
|
WES
|
509,206,248
|
11,933,589
|
GMLP
|
18,423,325
|
1,076,758
|
WGP
|
574,350
|
17,342
|
HCLP
|
18,528,116
|
1,747,936
|
WPZ
|
1,044,194,216
|
30,328,034
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 31, 2018, over $13 billion was directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.
