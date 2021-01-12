ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Cantel Medical Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Cantel Medical Corporation (NYSE: CMD) ("Cantel") and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Steris Plc (NYSE: STE) ("Steris"). Under the terms of the agreement, Cantel common stockholders will receive approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a Steris ordinary share, or a total of value of approximately $84.66 per Cantel common share based on Steris's closing share price of $200.46 on January 11, 2021. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.6 billion and is expected to close by June 30, 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Cantel and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cmd. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

