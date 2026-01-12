ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Sun Country Airlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT). Stockholders will receive $4.10 in cash and 0.1557 shares of Allegiant common stock for each share of Sun Country Airlines stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

If you are a stockholder of Sun Country Airlines and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/sncy/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

