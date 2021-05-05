ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Chiasma, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt (NASDAQ: AMYT). Stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depository Shares for each share of Chiasma stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, after which Chiasma stockholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company.

If you are a stockholder of Chiasma, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/chma/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Related Links

http://rowleylawpllc.com

