ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by XOMA Corporation. Stockholders will receive between $2.3352 and $2.5879, as well as one contingent value right, for each share of Kinnate Biopharma stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/knte/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

