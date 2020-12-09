ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation
Dec 09, 2020, 15:03 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH). Stockholders will receive $58.50 for each share of MTS Systems stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion and is expected to close by the middle of 2021.
If you are a stockholder of MTS Systems Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mtsc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
