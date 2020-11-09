ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Navistar International Corp.
Nov 09, 2020, 14:04 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by TRATON SE. Stockholders will receive $44.50 for each share of Navistar International stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close mid-2021.
If you are a stockholder of Navistar International Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/nav/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
