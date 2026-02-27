ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of NCR Atleos Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO). Stockholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.1574 shares of Brink's common stock for each share of NCR Atleos stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.6 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

If you are a stockholder of NCR Atleos Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/natl/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

