ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of PGT Innovations, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR). Stockholders will receive $33.50 in cash and $7.50 in shares of Masonite International common stock for each share of PGT Innovations stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3 billion and is expected to close in mid-2024.

If you are a stockholder of PGT Innovations, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/pgti/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

