ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of PotlatchDeltic

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Rayonier (NYSE: RYN). Stockholders will receive 1.7339 shares of Rayonier common stock for each share of PotlatchDeltic stock that they hold. PotlatchDeltic stockholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026.

If you are a stockholder of PotlatchDeltic and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/pch/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

