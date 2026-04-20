ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of TopBuild Corp.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO). Stockholders will receive either $505.00 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each share of TopBuild stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $17 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

If you are a stockholder of TopBuild Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/bld/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents stockholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

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SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC