ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Merger of Equitable Holdings, Inc.

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Rowley Law PLLC

Mar 26, 2026, 14:39 ET

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed merger of the company with Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG). Stockholders will receive 1.55516 shares of the combined company's common stock for each share of Equitable Holdings stock that they hold. After the transaction closes, Equitable Holdings stockholders will own approximately 49% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.

If you are a stockholder of Equitable Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/eqh/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents stockholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

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