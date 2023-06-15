ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Merger of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed merger of the company with Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN). Stockholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier stock that they hold and will own approximately 45% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/nex/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

