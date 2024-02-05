ALERT: The M&A Class Action Launches Investigation of the Merger - EVBG, CTLT, HAYN, SNCE

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are now investigating:

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG ) , relating to its proposed sale to Thoma Bravo . Under the terms of the agreement, EVBG shareholders will receive $28.60 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/everbridge-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you recover money for shareholders? Do you litigate and go to Court? Do you even go to the office and wear a suit?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Juan Monteverde is a Spaniard and a born fighter. Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders… and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

