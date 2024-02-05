ALERT: The M&A Class Action Launches Investigation of the Merger - EVBG, CTLT, HAYN, SNCE

News provided by

Monteverde & Associates PC

05 Feb, 2024, 20:12 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are now investigating:

  • Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), relating to its proposed sale to Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, EVBG shareholders will receive $28.60 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/everbridge-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), relating to its proposed sale to Novo Holdings. Under the terms of the agreement, CTLT shareholders will receive $63.50 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/catalent-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Haynes International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAYN), relating to its proposed sale to North American Stainless. Under the terms of the agreement, HAYN shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/haynes-international-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), relating to its proposed sale to eMed, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, SNCE shareholders will receive $5.75 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/science-37-holdings-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

  1. Do you recover money for shareholders?
  2. Do you litigate and go to Court?
  3. Do you even go to the office and wear a suit?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Juan Monteverde is a Spaniard and a born fighter. Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders… and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. 

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2024 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Juan Monteverde Encourages the Shareholders of CVLY, THRX, SOLO, SWN to Take Action

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Juan Monteverde Encourages the Shareholders of CVLY, THRX, SOLO, SWN to Take Action

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national...
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - RYZB, FGH, AMAM, CSTR

STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - RYZB, FGH, AMAM, CSTR

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.