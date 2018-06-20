Alesia Emison Named 2018 Paralegal of the Year

As a paralegal for Langdon & Emison, Emison's leadership and contributions have a profound impact on the paralegal team and law firm. The team also relies on Emison to oversee the interview, onboarding and training process for every new legal assistant hired to work in the firm's personal injury division. Attorney Langdon says Emison continues to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of her clients and co-workers, "Alesia's leadership enriches the lives of her clients and colleagues and enhances the culture of our law firm. Her work is guided by a dedication to service and giving back to others."

In addition to serving on staff at Langdon & Emison, Emison has also presented at nationwide paralegal seminars on topics such as the HITECH Act—an Individual's Right to Access Personal Health Information—teaching paralegals how to save client's money and retrieve records quickly, which in turn resolves cases faster. Emison has also written articles for paralegal publications, including an instructional article on conducting focus groups for cases.

Only candidates who have made considerable contributions to the paralegal profession and community, shown their value as members of a legal services team, and committed themselves to AAJ's mission are considered for Paralegal of the Year. Emison was selected from numerous entrants, and as this year's award winner, she will receive an engraved trophy and free airfare, hotel and registration to AAJ's Annual Convention July 7-10 in Denver, Colorado.

"We are so pleased to be able to collaborate with AAJ on this important award. Paralegals are a key component to any successful law firm. We hope that this award will help draw attention to the important work that they do in our nation's civil justice system," commented Advocate Capital, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Swanson.

