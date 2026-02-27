Alessio Sundas Announces "Algoritmo Soccer," Performance Analysis Software for Young Football Players
News provided byAmerican Group Sport Management
Feb 27, 2026, 11:09 ET
MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alessio Sundas, sports agent and director of AGSM Group, announces the availability of Algoritmo Soccer, a software platform developed for the analysis and monitoring of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of young football players.
Algoritmo Soccer is designed to collect, organize, and analyze technical, physical, and statistical performance data at the individual level. The software is currently utilized in football environments in the United States and several South American countries as a support tool for player evaluation and performance profiling.
Services Provided Through the Software
Through Algoritmo Soccer, Alessio Sundas offers the following services:
- Structured KPI analysis (technical, physical, and statistical data)
- Customized performance reports
- Longitudinal performance monitoring
- Data-driven player profiling for clubs and market operators
- Performance presentation tools to support scouting and international opportunities
The platform is intended for young football players, families, agents, and clubs seeking objective and documented performance analysis to support sporting and career decisions.
Professional Background
Alessio Sundas operates in the field of athlete representation and international player promotion. He has been among the first Italian agents to introduce football players to the United States market, contributing to professional connections between European and American football environments.
Within the international sports agency sector, recognized professionals include Scott Boras, Jorge Mendes, Constantin Dumitrascu, Bill Duffy, and Joel Wolfe. In this context, Sundas develops his activity through technology-based tools focused on measurable performance evaluation.
Corporate Activity
In addition to the development of Algoritmo Soccer, Sundas leads AGSM Group, a company specialized in sponsorship research and commercial partnerships for athletes across multiple sports disciplines. The company's services include sponsor identification, partnership structuring, and support in sports image management.
Algoritmo Soccer is positioned as an operational tool integrating data analysis, performance assessment, and market-oriented profiling, providing measurable indicators to support professional football development.
Media Contact:
American Group Sport Management
+ 1 5618089850
[email protected]
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alessio-sundas-a5bb28100/?locale=en_US
SOURCE American Group Sport Management
Share this article