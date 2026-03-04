Andrea Magini Launches High-Performance Sports Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Consultancy

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Magini, represented by American Group Sport Management, is an IFSPT-certified sports physical therapist and FIFA Diploma holder in Football Medicine. He announces the expansion of his professional consultancy services in sports physical therapy and high-performance rehabilitation, with a dedicated focus on football and high-intensity team sports.

Andrea Magini - A Strategic Leader in Elite Rehabilitation and Injury Prevention

With extensive experience across elite international environments, Magini provides specialized consultancy and operational services designed to optimize athlete recovery, reduce reinjury risk, and enhance return-to-play outcomes through data-driven methodologies.

Elite International Experience

Throughout his career, Magini has collaborated with leading national sports organizations and professional clubs worldwide, including:

Chinese Olympic Committee – Sport Physiotherapist

China national futsal team

New Zealand national rugby union team

ACF Fiorentina (Youth Academy)

Villarreal CF

Chelsea FC

He has also held professional roles within the Chinese Super League, contributing to high-performance medical and rehabilitation departments.

Specialized Services in Sports Physical Therapy

Andrea Magini delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services tailored to professional clubs, performance departments, and elite athletes:

Functional and musculoskeletal athlete assessment

Individualized post-injury rehabilitation programs

Muscle injury recurrence prevention strategies

Workload management and monitoring

Objective, criteria-based Return-to-Play planning

Consultancy for performance and medical departments

Integration of physiotherapy, gym-based reconditioning, and position-specific rehabilitation

Design and implementation of seasonal injury prevention protocols

Data-Driven High-Performance Rehabilitation

Magini's methodology integrates advanced objective monitoring tools, including GPS tracking systems, motion analysis technologies, and dynamometry with thorough clinical and functional evaluation.

This integrated approach ensures that return-to-play decisions are measurable, performance-oriented, and supported by quantifiable data, reducing reinjury risk while maximizing athletic readiness.

By combining clinical expertise with performance science, Andrea Magini supports professional clubs and high-performance environments in bridging the gap between medical clearance and competitive return.

About American Group Sports Management

Provides professional management and representation services for physiotherapist Andrea Magini, including career management, professional positioning and institutional and media relations.

Contact Information

Andrea Magini

Sports Physical Therapy & High-Performance Rehabilitation Consultancy

New York, USA

+ 1 561-808-9850

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrea-magini-8a93a874/

SOURCE American Group Sport Management