Andrea Magini Launches High-Performance Sports Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Consultancy
Mar 04, 2026, 08:23 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Magini, represented by American Group Sport Management, is an IFSPT-certified sports physical therapist and FIFA Diploma holder in Football Medicine. He announces the expansion of his professional consultancy services in sports physical therapy and high-performance rehabilitation, with a dedicated focus on football and high-intensity team sports.
With extensive experience across elite international environments, Magini provides specialized consultancy and operational services designed to optimize athlete recovery, reduce reinjury risk, and enhance return-to-play outcomes through data-driven methodologies.
Elite International Experience
Throughout his career, Magini has collaborated with leading national sports organizations and professional clubs worldwide, including:
- Chinese Olympic Committee – Sport Physiotherapist
- China national futsal team
- New Zealand national rugby union team
- ACF Fiorentina (Youth Academy)
- Villarreal CF
- Chelsea FC
He has also held professional roles within the Chinese Super League, contributing to high-performance medical and rehabilitation departments.
Specialized Services in Sports Physical Therapy
Andrea Magini delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services tailored to professional clubs, performance departments, and elite athletes:
- Functional and musculoskeletal athlete assessment
- Individualized post-injury rehabilitation programs
- Muscle injury recurrence prevention strategies
- Workload management and monitoring
- Objective, criteria-based Return-to-Play planning
- Consultancy for performance and medical departments
- Integration of physiotherapy, gym-based reconditioning, and position-specific rehabilitation
- Design and implementation of seasonal injury prevention protocols
Data-Driven High-Performance Rehabilitation
Magini's methodology integrates advanced objective monitoring tools, including GPS tracking systems, motion analysis technologies, and dynamometry with thorough clinical and functional evaluation.
This integrated approach ensures that return-to-play decisions are measurable, performance-oriented, and supported by quantifiable data, reducing reinjury risk while maximizing athletic readiness.
By combining clinical expertise with performance science, Andrea Magini supports professional clubs and high-performance environments in bridging the gap between medical clearance and competitive return.
About American Group Sports Management
Provides professional management and representation services for physiotherapist Andrea Magini, including career management, professional positioning and institutional and media relations.
Contact Information
Andrea Magini
Sports Physical Therapy & High-Performance Rehabilitation Consultancy
New York, USA
+ 1 561-808-9850
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrea-magini-8a93a874/
