Aleut Achieves Prestigious CMMI Level 3 Certification in Four Key Domains

RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Federal LLC (Aleut) proudly announces it has earned Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 certification in four key domains: Development (CMMI-DEV), Services (CMMI-SVS), Security (CMMI-SEC), and People Management (CMMI-PPL). This significant achievement highlights Aleut's commitment to operational excellence and its ability to deliver high-quality, efficient and secure solutions. It demonstrates Aleut's strength in optimizing product development, improving service delivery, enhancing security, and aligning workforce management to drive performance and engagement.

CMMI, developed by the globally recognized CMMI Institute, is a framework for assessing and improving organizational performance. Achieving Level 3 certification affirms that Aleut's processes are clearly defined, consistently applied, and supported by robust standards, tools, and methodologies. This milestone underscores the company's ongoing dedication to operational excellence, mitigating risk, and delivering measurable performance success.

"This certification shows our customers that Aleut doesn't just meet their mission-critical needs – we excel at it," said Nick Trzcinski, President of Aleut Federal. "We are committed to continuous improvement, innovation, and delivering exceptional value. Aleut is a partner our customers can trust."

Aleut's CMMI Level 3 certification enhances its ability to deliver high-quality outcomes across all projects while optimizing efficiency and minimizing risks. Complemented by the company's ISO 9001 certification for quality management, these achievements reinforcing Aleut's adherence to internationally recognized standards, solidifying its position as a reliable and innovative partner for federal clients.

To read Aleut Federal's CMMI Appraisal, click here.

ABOUT ALEUT FEDERAL

Aleut Federal LLC, a holding company within The Aleut Corporation's federal services portfolio, is an Alaska Native-owned enterprise delivering vital services to the U.S. government across four primary sectors: Technology, Mission Support, Environmental, and Construction. Established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971, The Aleut Corporation is one of 12 regional Alaska Native corporations. Aleut Federal's subsidiaries, including Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participants and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) entities, bring specialized capabilities to meet the diverse needs of federal agencies.

By achieving CMMI Level 3 certification, Aleut Federal strengthens its standing as an industry leader, driving performance excellence while delivering mission-focused solutions with unmatched quality and efficiency.

