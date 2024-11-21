Aleut Awarded 5-Year, $48M IDIQ Contract for Environmental Support Services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Environmental Remediation LLC (Aleut), a subsidiary of Aleut Federal LLC, has been awarded a 5-year, $48 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under the Alaska Environmental Support Services (ESS) Multiple Award Task Order Contract.

"With a regional headquarters in Anchorage and a deep understanding of the unique needs of the region, we are excited to use our environmental services expertise to deliver sustainable, high-quality solutions for our Department of Defense clients," said Jennifer Anderson, Environmental Programs Director at Aleut Federal.

The contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District, will support the Environmental Quality Program across Alaska and the Pacific Ocean Division Area of Responsibility, including Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Guam, Wake Island, and the Northern Marianas Islands.

Aleut was selected as one of four contractors for this significant award, which will run through November 6, 2029. The company has also secured the seed task order associated with the contract which involves completing an Environmental Assessment at the Tanana Flats Training Grounds.

Under this IDIQ, Aleut will compete for task orders to provide a wide range of services, including environmental conservation, compliance, pollution prevention, and environmental operations and maintenance. Specific scope, funding, and locations for work will be determined as task orders are issued.

"As an Alaska Native-owned company, we are proud to bring our extensive regional experience to this crucial project," said Mark Gragg, Vice President of Aleut Federal's Environmental Services Group.

ABOUT ALEUT

Aleut Federal LLC (Aleut), a holding company for The Aleut Corporation's federal services portfolio, is an Alaska Native-owned enterprise dedicated to delivering vital services to the U.S. government across four primary sectors: Technology, Mission Support, Environmental, and Construction. Our Environmental Services Group (ESG) focuses on specialized environmental solutions such as hazardous waste disposal, radiological cleanup, munitions remediation, and site restoration, adhering to ISO 9001:2015 and DOE "Q" security standards to ensure safety and compliance.

Through our specialized subsidiaries like Aleut Environmental Remediation and A2RGC—a joint venture with Geosyntec Consultants—we bring expertise in PFAS remediation, groundwater monitoring, and advanced environmental technologies. Committed to regulatory compliance and sustainability, Aleut ESG delivers high-quality outcomes aligned with client goals.

Established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971, The Aleut Corporation is one of 12 original regional Alaska Native corporations. Aleut Federal's diversified portfolio includes Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) subsidiaries, offering specialized capabilities to meet the diverse needs of federal clients.

