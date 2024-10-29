Aleut Federal Expands Environmental Services with a New Office

PADUCAH, Ky., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Federal (Aleut) is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest office in Paducah, Kentucky. Located at 148 Stuart Nelson Park Road, this expansion highlights the company's commitment to serving the region and its residents. The grand opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by local Chamber of Commerce members and Aleut leaders, signifying a momentous step in the company's journey.

Aleut Federal leadership and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce members celebrate the grand opening of Aleut Federal’s new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This new location will function as a hub for Aleut's Environmental Services Group (ESG), accommodating key subsidiaries such as Aleut Remediation, Aleut Environmental Remediation, and the AERGC Joint Venture with Geosyntec. The office will serve as a base of operations for over 50 local employees, bolstering Aleut's capacity to delivery exceptional services while contributing to Paducah's economic growth and community resilience.

"We're thrilled to deepen our roots in Paducah," said Mark Gragg, Vice President of Environmental Services for Aleut. "The spirit of Paducah's business and industry culture matches our values, and we're committed to supporting our employees, customers, and community as we grow."

As a subsidiary of The Aleut Corporation, an Alaska Native-owned enterprise, Aleut Federal has a well-established history in Paducah and McCracken County. For years, Aleut has provided essential support to the Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PGDP), delivering vital services that directly contribute to the DOE's Clean Up Mission. This new location strategically positions Aleut to broaden its environmental remediation, construction, and infrastructure service offerings, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the region's evolving needs.

The opening of this new office represents a significant milestone in Aleut's journey and underscores the company's dedication to delivering exceptional service, driving innovation, and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. To learn more about Aleut Federal Environmental Services Group and its subsidiaries, visit aleutfederal.com/environmental.

ABOUT ALEUT

Aleut Federal LLC (Aleut), a subsidiary of The Aleut Corporation, is an Alaska Native-owned company committed to providing essential government services across four key sectors: technology, mission support, environmental, and construction. Our Environmental Services Group (ESG) focuses on specialized environmental solutions such as hazardous waste disposal, radiological cleanup, munitions remediation, and site restoration, adhering to ISO 9001:2015 and DOE "Q" security standards to ensure safety and compliance.

Through our specialized subsidiaries like Aleut Environmental Remediation and A2RGC—a joint venture with Geosyntec Consultants—we bring expertise in PFAS remediation, groundwater monitoring, and advanced environmental technologies. Committed to regulatory compliance and sustainability, Aleut ESG delivers high-quality outcomes aligned with client goals.

Aleut Federal manages a portfolio of Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) and small disadvantaged businesses to support the unique needs of federal clients.

