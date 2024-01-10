Aleut Information Technology Secures Air Force JWICS Contract, Bringing Innovation and Job Opportunities to the Community

News provided by

Aleut Federal, LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 11:03 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut), a U.S. Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, has secured a contract in collaboration with GovCIO for Air Force Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System (JWICS) Enterprise and Local Operations Support. This contract emphasizes Aleut's commitment to innovative information technology (IT) services and community development.

"Beyond technological advancements, Aleut is proud to contribute to the community by creating job opportunities in the region. We are excited about the positive impact this project will have on the local economy and Aleut's continued growth in the federal IT space," said Daniel Barr, Managing Director of Aleut's Department of Defense Programs.

The contract positions Aleut as a pivotal player in providing IT-related services, including organization integration, innovation, operations, engineering services, solutions architecting, and software/hardware acquisition for the Air Force JWICS. Aleut will also offer localized support to Lackland Air Force Base (AFB), Randolph AFB, Medina Base Annex, Port San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, and collocated units in San Antonio, Texas, benefiting an estimated 5,000 users.

With most work occurring at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the project is slated for completion by November 30, 2027. A sole source acquisition, it underscores Aleut's expertise and capability in the IT sector. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds totaling nearly $5M are being obligated at the time of award.

Aleut's collaboration with GovCIO strengthens the project's foundation, combining the expertise of two industry leaders to deliver a robust solution for the Air Force JWICS.

ABOUT ALEUT INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Formed in 2016, Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut provides proven capabilities with information technology (IT) services, leading the industry with innovative solutions for enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications.

Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 original regional Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

ABOUT GovCIO
GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Berlyn Martin
Aleut Federal, LLC
Phone: 276-244-3319

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC

Also from this source

AleutianStar Awarded Contract to Support Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) within the Department of Commerce has recently awarded a multi-year contract to AleutianStar JV, LLC...
Aleut Awarded $5.5 Million Task Order for Low-Level Radioactive Waste Remediation at NASNI

Aleut Awarded $5.5 Million Task Order for Low-Level Radioactive Waste Remediation at NASNI

ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut), a recognized leader in environmental services, is proud to announce the award of a $5.5 million task order to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.