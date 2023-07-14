Aleut Secures Construction Multiple Award Contract from the Bureau of Indian Affairs

RESTON, Va., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Aleut Construction, LLC (Aleut), a leading provider of construction solutions, is pleased to announce its successful selection for a Construction Multiple Award Contract (C-MAC) by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). With an aggregate value of $1.5 billion, this contract further establishes Aleut's expertise as a trusted contractor in the industry.

As a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, offering a range of traditional and specialty construction services, Aleut brings a wealth of experience to the table. From security and facility upgrades to the renovation and restoration of major facilities, Aleut's core competencies are well-aligned with the diverse requirements of the C-MAC.

Spanning a duration of 60 months, the BIA C-MAC will encompass a wide range of task order projects. Task order work includes new construction, offsite design build construction, offsite construction, demolition, repair, alteration, and renovation of buildings, systems, and infrastructure.

As a selected contractor, Aleut may construct diverse types of facilities including educational, detention, medical, administrative, industrial, operational, maintenance, warehouses, communications, personnel support, recreation, lodging, dormitory, training, ranges, and roads. Projects may be located across the Continental United States and Indian Country, highlighting Aleut's broad geographic reach and capabilities.

Site-specific work will be a key component of the contract, involving utilities site distribution systems, domestic water treatment facilities, sewage treatment, water storage and distribution. Aleut's expertise will also be leveraged in renovation services, encompassing minor renovation, major systems replacement, energy efficiency upgrades, and hazardous material abatement.

"We look forward to collaborating with the BIA and delivering exceptional construction services throughout the project's duration," said Thomas Alexander, General Manager of ARS Aleut Construction, LLC. "This achievement showcases our dedication to excellence and our commitment to supporting infrastructure improvement for Indigenous communities nationwide."

About Aleut

Formed in 2013, ARS Aleut Construction, LLC (Aleut) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 Alaska Native regional corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Aleut specializes in design-build and design-bid-build solutions, offering a range of traditional and specialty construction services. With a strong focus on excellence, safety, and client satisfaction, Aleut has established itself as a trusted partner in the construction industry.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 571-560-0828

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC