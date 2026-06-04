Aleutian Thunder Launches to Accelerate Federal Mission Delivery

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleutian Thunder launches today as a joint venture under the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program between Aleut Management Services (Aleut), a subsidiary of Alaska Native-owned Aleut Federal, and Thunder.

The joint venture combines Aleut's technology modernization, enterprise services, and data capabilities with SBA 8(a) contracting advantages and Thunder's enterprise transformation experience across Salesforce, Amazon Connect, Agentforce, multi-cloud delivery, and AI-powered solutions. Together, the companies will help federal customers move from requirement to deployment faster.

"This is about speed to mission, not just speed to contract," said Jason Waldman, General Manager of Aleut Management Services. "Federal teams need partners who turn requirements into outcomes with efficiency and rigor. Aleutian Thunder was formed to do exactly that."

As an SBA 8(a) Business Development Program participant, Aleut's work benefits a community of over 5,000 Alaska Native shareholders and descendants from the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands of Alaska and brings unique contracting advantages to the partnership.

Aleutian Thunder can satisfy up to three categories in a small-business plan, unlock a 5% subcontracting rebate when contract clauses allow, and accelerate award through the SBA's sole source process. Without justification, civilian agencies can issue sole-source awards up to $30 million, and the Department of Defense can issue awards up to $100 million. With justification, agencies may issue higher-value awards. 8(a) sole source awards are not subject to protest.

"We've proven in commercial markets that speed and quality aren't tradeoffs. Aleutian Thunder is how we deliver the same model to federal agencies – faster acquisition, faster deployment, faster mission impact," said Maurine Fanguy, Head of Federal at Thunder.

ABOUT ALEUT

Aleut Management Services (Aleut) is an SBA 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business helping federal customers move faster and operate smarter by delivering technology modernization, data and AI, research and development, engineering support and more for critical missions nationwide. Aleut is ISO 9001:2015 and CMMC Level 2 certified. Aleut Management Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, the largest subsidiary of The Aleut Corporation, one of 12 original Alaska Native regional corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. Revenue from Aleut's contracts contributes to social, economic and cultural programs overseen by The Aleut Corporation, benefiting more than 5,000 Alaska Native shareholders and descendants from the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands of Alaska.

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a Salesforce Ventures-backed consulting leader helping enterprises accelerate business transformation in the era of agentic AI. With multi-cloud and multi-platform depth, Thunder designs and implements AI-powered solutions that deliver speed, flexibility, and measurable outcomes. The firm specializes in the Contact Center and serves clients across technology, manufacturing, media, business services, travel & hospitality, and the federal sector. Thunder combines innovation with execution to help organizations thrive in an increasingly automated world.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 586-337-5828

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC