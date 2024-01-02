AleutianStar Awarded Contract to Support Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security

News provided by

Aleut Federal, LLC

02 Jan, 2024, 17:08 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) within the Department of Commerce has recently awarded a multi-year contract to AleutianStar JV, LLC (AleutianStar). AleutianStar JV is a joint venture between two distinguished federal contractors, Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) and MetroStar Systems (MetroStar). Our team has been selected to support and evolve the BIS help desk, with the primary goal of improving customer experience.

We will provide a wide range of technical and end-user support services, including dedicated assistance for VIPs, extended support for export enforcement officers in the field, managing IT assets, video conferencing capabilities, application support, ticketing systems, and ongoing process improvements. The joint venture partners have a track record of exceptional performance on similar managed services projects.

"This contract award marks another milestone in AleutianStar's successful expansion into securing large IT services contracts with federal agencies," said Kim Stull, Aleut Technology Operations Director. The joint venture provides increased capacity to execute and improve major contract opportunities effectively and successfully. This achievement further solidifies AleutianStar's position in the industry and paves the way for continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to support the BIS mission and to deliver exceptional help desk and IT support services to the Bureau's end users while introducing modern ITSM tools and best practices," Elizabeth Ahrens, MetroStar Vice President of Operations.

About Aleut

Aleut provides information technology (IT) services, leading the industry with innovative solutions for enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications. A Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

About MetroStar

MetroStar is an IT and digital services and solutions provider with a rich, two-decade legacy of building the brightest teams. As we navigate a new era of technology, our mission is to serve and transform how people, agencies, and tech enthusiasts connect in the digital age. Everything we touch begins and ends with people—the civil servants, service members, farmers, and immigrants (to name a few)—and our tools empower faster solutions worldwide, supporting dozens of federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of Americans.

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC

Also from this source

Aleut Awarded $5.5 Million Task Order for Low-Level Radioactive Waste Remediation at NASNI

Aleut Awarded $5.5 Million Task Order for Low-Level Radioactive Waste Remediation at NASNI

ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut), a recognized leader in environmental services, is proud to announce the award of a $5.5 million task order to...
Aleut Awarded Multi-Disciplinary Maintenance & Repair Contract for U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Facilities

Aleut Awarded Multi-Disciplinary Maintenance & Repair Contract for U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Facilities

Aleut Building Company, LLC (Aleut), a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.