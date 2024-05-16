Alex Amparo Appointed to Role of IEM's Vice President of Critical Infrastructure

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., a global leader in emergency management, disaster recovery, homeland security, and digital citizen services, is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Amparo to the newly created position of Vice President of Critical Infrastructure.

In this capacity, Amparo will oversee IEM's infrastructure projects. His leadership will direct our assistance to federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, non-profit, and international partners as we guide them in building security, resilience, and continuity in the infrastructure sector. Leveraging his decades of federal and state experience, Amparo will drive these initiatives as an integral part of IEM's mission to build a safe, secure, and resilient world.

"Alex's impact on our mission and the team, particularly in Puerto Rico, continues to be invaluable," stated Bryan Koon, IEM President and CEO. "Under his expert guidance, I feel confident IEM's infrastructure security and resilience initiatives will continue to expand. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him as he joins the dynamic executive team shaping IEM's future."

Amparo, formerly Director of Puerto Rico Critical Infrastructure, joined IEM in 2023. He directed IEM's support for Puerto Rico infrastructure operations in this role, working with LUMA Energy. His insightful leadership has driven recovery and resilience initiatives in the energy sector on the island, contributing to a strengthened system that can better serve the community and help it withstand disruptions.

"I feel incredibly honored to take this next step with IEM as I assume the new role of Vice President of Critical Infrastructure," stated Amparo. "Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how vital it is to strengthen the infrastructure we rely on daily. In this new position, I'm thrilled to work closely with IEM's executive leadership and team of experts to bolster our presence in Puerto Rico and the industry and help communities build a more resilient future."

Amparo's appointment as Vice President marks another solid addition to IEM's executive leadership team. With their collective experience, IEM is poised to continue its upward trajectory, reaching new heights, and expanding its services worldwide.

About Amparo

Amparo's emergency management and disaster recovery career spans nearly three decades. He has been instrumental in Puerto Rico's recovery during his time at IEM and in his previous roles through his dedication and expertise.

Before IEM, Alex served as Assistant Administrator for National Preparedness at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and as Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico. In these capacities, Amparo was pivotal in supporting Puerto Rico's recovery after Hurricane Maria and the 2020 earthquakes. His significant contributions to FEMA and his dedication to rebuilding Puerto Rico were recognized with the 2021 Presidential Rank Award.

He held several additional roles in FEMA, including Acting Deputy Administrator for Resilience and Assistant Administrator of Recovery, where he managed over $90 billion in federal disaster aid disbursements. Before FEMA, he served as Director of Emergency Management for the Governor's Commission on Volunteerism and Service in the State of Florida and holds degrees from Florida State University and California State University.

About IEM

IEM: Building a safe, secure, and resilient world, one innovative solution at a time. Founded in 1985, IEM has grown to 1,100 dedicated consultants, becoming the world's largest woman- and minority-owned consulting firm. Our comprehensive services cover emergency management, homeland security, disaster and economic recovery, grants management and compliance, logistics and transportation policy and operations, infrastructure security and resilience, public health policy and operations, digital citizen services, cutting-edge national security and law enforcement technologies, and public engagement and outreach. We leverage scientific expertise, technology, and practical experience to create meaningful client outcomes. From securing crucial funding and program implementation to empowering communities, IEM is a trusted partner for government agencies and private organizations worldwide. Visit iem.com to learn more.

