Allison Patrick Joins IEM as Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Expansion Initiatives

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., a leading global consulting firm and provider of innovative solutions in federal funds management, emergency management and disaster recovery, and public safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Patrick to the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

..[F]ocusing on driving the company's growth trajectory and enhancing strategic business development initiatives. Post this Allison Patrick, Chief Growth Officer, IEM

In this role, Allison will be a pivotal addition to the IEM executive team, focusing on driving the company's growth trajectory and enhancing strategic business development initiatives. With extensive experience in business development and a proven track record of success, Allison will play a critical role in maximizing opportunities for IEM's expansion, particularly within the federal sector. In this function, Allison will collaborate closely with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Chief Financial Officer, Sector Vice Presidents, Business Development, Communications and Marketing, and Human Resources to develop and execute growth strategies.

Commenting on Allison's appointment, Bryan Koon, IEM's CEO, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Allison to the IEM team as our Chief Growth Officer. Her wealth of experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and capitalize on new opportunities. With Allison's leadership, I am confident we will achieve new heights of success in the years ahead."

Allison brings to IEM over 25 years of experience in business development and strategic growth management. Before joining IEM, she held key leadership positions at large federal contractors, where she drove revenue growth and enhanced market presence in the homeland security sector. In 2023, Allison was named a "Top National Security Executive to Watch" by Washington Executive.

"I am honored to join IEM as Chief Growth Officer and excited to lead strategic initiatives to drive the company's expansion and market presence. With a focus on collaboration, discipline, and innovation, I look forward to working closely with executive leadership and dedicated teams to achieve our growth objectives and deliver value to our clients," noted Allison.

As a core member of the IEM executive team, Allison is poised to leverage her substantial expertise to guide corporate strategy toward innovative growth trajectories, reinforcing IEM's market position and delivering enhanced value to our stakeholders. Her appointment reflects IEM's commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation as we embark on our next growth phase.

About IEM

IEM: Building a safe, secure, and resilient world, one innovative solution at a time. Founded in 1985, IEM has grown to 1,100 dedicated consultants, becoming the world's largest woman- and minority-owned consulting firm. We leverage hands-on experience, scientific expertise, and technology to create meaningful client outcomes. With four decades of experience, IEM provides innovative and integrated solutions to government agencies, private sector and nonprofit organizations, and communities worldwide. From disaster preparedness and response to federal funds management and infrastructure resiliency, IEM is dedicated to building a safer, more resilient world. Visit https://www.iem.com to learn more.

SOURCE IEM International, Inc.