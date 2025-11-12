Alex Bender to Open and Head Ocean West's New York Office

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based real estate investment firm Ocean West Capital Partners ("OW") has announced that Alex Bender has agreed to join the firm as its Managing Director of New York. Alex will head OW's recently established New York office and will focus on expanding investment and advisory opportunities in the City.

Mr. Bender has over 15 years of experience investing and managing assets throughout the East Coast with a specific emphasis on New York City. Over the course of his career, he has closed on over $6.0 billion in real estate transactions and has directly asset managed a $3.0 billion real estate portfolio. Prior to joining OW, Mr. Bender worked in both Acquisitions and Asset Management at leading institutional real estate platforms including Jamestown and SL Green.

Mr. Bender's addition to Ocean West allows the firm to add an "on the ground" presence and knowledge base in a market in which OW has as either acquired or advised upon more than $2 billion of assets within the past 24 months. "After a long search, we are thrilled to bring in Alex to spearhead our growing presence in New York. Alex brings a high level of experience, relationships and creativity to this very important market," said Russ Allegrette, Principal and Co-Founder of Ocean West.

"I am excited to join Ocean West. OW's access to capital, strong operating platform and excellent team will enable us to significantly grow the firm's presence in New York," said Alex Bender.

Ocean West Capital Partners

Since its founding in 2010, Ocean West has completed over $7.5 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has overseen a portfolio in excess of 17 million square feet of office and industrial projects as well as approximately 4,500 student housing beds and 1,000 apartment units. The firm invests with both national and international clients and is active in all facets of property ownership including property management, asset management, construction management and capital markets.

