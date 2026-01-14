Alex Foxen Crowned PGT® Player of the Year; Chad Eveslage Wins PGT $1,000,000 Championship

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) season concluded dramatically, crowning Alex Foxen as PGT Player of the Year and Chad Eveslage as the winner of the PGT $1,000,000 Championship.

Foxen secured Player of the Year honors in the final event of the regular season, needing a fourth-place finish or better to overtake Sam Soverel atop the leaderboard. Foxen emphatically exceeded that mark, winning the event outright for $232,400 to clinch the title.

Chad Eveslage wins the 2025 PGT $1,000,000 Championship

Over the course of the season, Foxen accumulated 3,134 PGT points, fueled by five tournament victories, 27 cashes, and $6,277,148 in earnings. For his Player of the Year performance, Foxen earns a $50,000 bonus.

The season-ending championship event ultimately belonged to Chad Eveslage. Eveslage topped a 54-entry field to win the PGT $1,000,000 Championship, capturing $500,000 and the tour's most prestigious title.

Eveslage qualified for the championship with 1,423 PGT points and methodically worked his way through the field. After Michael Wang was eliminated in third place, Eveslage entered heads-up play against Andrew Lichtenberger with better than a 4-to-1 chip lead. The match ended when Eveslage's pocket jacks held against Lichtenberger's eight-six suited to seal the victory.

PGT $1,000,000 Championship Payouts

1st: Chad Eveslage - $500,000

2nd: Andrew Lichtenberger - $200,000

3rd: Michael Wang - $120,000

4th: Daniel Negreanu - $80,000

5th: Aaron Kupin - $60,000

6th: John Riordan - $40,000

Eveslage's 2025 season was highlighted by his win in the Super High Roller Bowl Mixed Games for $1,200,000, along with multiple deep runs in PGT-qualifying events throughout the year. With the championship win, Eveslage joins an elite group of PGT Championship winners.

With the 2025 season officially complete, the PGT now turns its attention to 2026 and its sixth season, beginning January 26 at the PokerGO Studo in Las Vegas with the PGT Kickoff series.

For the full schedule, visit PGT.com/schedule.

