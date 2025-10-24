Alex Moore of Accruit, National 1031 Exchange Qualified Intermediary, Earns Prestigious CES® Certification

New Team Member CES® Certification Underscores Accruit's Commitment to Professional Excellence and Industry Leadership

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit is proud to announce that Alex Moore, Senior Account Executive, earned his Certified Exchange Specialist® (CES®) designation. This milestone reflects Alex's deep expertise and commitment to excellence in the field of 1031 exchanges.

The CES® designation, administered by the CES® Certification Council within the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA), is awarded to professionals who demonstrate extensive knowledge of 1031 exchange rules, ethical practices, and the critical responsibilities of a Qualified Intermediary. Achieving this certification requires meeting rigorous experience criteria and passing a comprehensive exam.

Alex Moore demonstrates extensive expertise in the 1031 Exchange industry as a Senior Account Executive for Accruit, focusing on developing business relationships and guiding clients through the benefits and mechanics of 1031 Exchange transactions for investment properties. In addition, Alex has a strong background in alternative investments having previously supported clients in raising capital through self-directed IRAs. His comprehensive background highlights a strong understanding of tax-deferred strategies and a commitment to helping investors maximize returns through effective exchange solutions.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Alex's achievement," said Steve Holtkamp, President of Accruit. "His dedication to professional development and client service exemplifies the high standards we uphold at Accruit."

Alex joins a distinguished group of CES® professionals at Accruit, further strengthening its position as a leader in the 1031 exchange industry. With this addition, Accruit continues to ensure clients receive the highest level of service and guidance.

Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals.

