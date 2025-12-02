Accruit Announces Karen Clemans Joins as Business Development Director, Strengthening Presence in California

Seasoned 1031 Exchange Expert Joins Accruit to Lead Strategic Growth and Enhance Client Service in Central and Northern California

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, the nation's leading provider of Qualified Intermediary services and technology-enabled 1031 exchange solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen A. Clemans, CES® as Business Development Director, expanding Accruit's local footprint and client support across Central and Northern California.

Clemans brings more than six years of hands-on 1031 exchange experience and over two decades in professional client service roles within legal, real estate, and financial sectors. Most recently, she led the 1031 Exchange Services division at a large, regional Qualified Intermediary. Her responsibilities included overseeing compliance, client relationship management, and operational growth strategies across California.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen to the Accruit team," said Steven Holtkamp, President at Accruit. "Her deep industry knowledge, strong relationships with real estate and wealth advisory professionals, and passion for serving clients make her an exceptional fit as we continue to expand Accruit's presence in the California market."

As a Certified Exchange Specialist® (CES®) and active Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA) member, Clemans has established herself as a trusted resource to brokers, attorneys, CPAs, and investment professionals navigating complex real estate transactions. She has also been a frequent presenter to Realtor® associations and professional organizations throughout California.

"I am excited to join Accruit and contribute to enhancing the client experience while helping more investors leverage the power of tax-deferred exchanges," Clemans said. "Accruit's commitment to innovation and service excellence aligns perfectly with my values and vision for supporting 1031 exchange success in California."

Based in Bakersfield, Karen will focus on business growth and client development across the broader Northern California region, supporting clients with Accruit's robust national exchange capabilities and industry-leading technology.

About Accruit

Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit www.accruit.com.

